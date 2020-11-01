Ski jumping: World Cup Zao in Jan. canceled due to coronavirus

YAMAGATA. KAZINFORM - The women's ski jumping World Cup event scheduled for January 2021 at Japan's Zao resort has been canceled because of logistical, health and safety challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Saturday, Kyodo News reports.

The organizers of the International Ski Federation-sanctioned event, which was set for Jan. 15-17, said it would be difficult to solve practical problems such as travel and accommodation support for athletes and officials from overseas, as well as infection control.

The World Cup competition in Zao, a famous hot spring and ski resort in northeastern Japan's Yamagata Prefecture, has been held annually since the 2011-2012 season, when FIS launched its first edition of the women's World Cup.

Sara Takanashi, who claimed bronze for Japan at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in 2018, was expected to compete in this season's meet, which has attracted around 40 athletes from abroad in recent years.