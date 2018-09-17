Ski resort to be built in Zhambyl region’s most picturesque area

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The Karalma ski resort for those who enjoy summer and winter outdoor sports is being built in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The resort will be located in Zhualy district 70 km from Taraz.

Karalma (means "black apple" in the Kazakh language) is the first project in Zhambyl region for the construction of a skiing resort on the northern slopes of the Talas Ridge of the Western Tien Shan, at the boundary of the Aksu-Zhabagly Reserve.

According to the architects of the concept, the landscape of Karalma is suitable for skiing in winter and horse riding in summer. The climate here in summer is moderately hot with air temperature of +30 degrees Celsius. In winter, it is -15-20 degrees C cold and the cover of the mountains snow typically lying from December to March reaches 1.2 meters.



Head of Zhualy district Bakhtiyar Kopbosynov says that the treeless mountain slopes will entail minimum expenses for equipping the skiing tracks. The infrastructure including catering facilities, transport services, etc. will be built there. Entrepreneurs of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions got interested in projects for the construction of a hotel, a restaurant, and cottages for visitors. The construction of the ropeways, ski slopes, recreation grounds, and the parking lot will be publicly funded. It should be mentioned that 100 percent of the equipment for the ski slopes has already been delivered.

The Karalma project engineers have already made the scheme of aerial ropeways and ski slopes with 30 km of descents. It is planned to build four ropeways for a total of 9,150 meters. The heights of the mountains range from 1,400 to 3,200 meters above sea level. The highest point is Mount Kamalgan with a height of 3,200 meters.

According to experts, Zhambyl region has everything needed for the development of domestic and international tourism. A wide range of health, ethnic, guided tours, and eco-tours can be organized there. In the region, there are 44 travel agencies, 150 hotels, a yurt camp, 8 recreation areas, 10 health improvement camps for children, and 5 sanatoriums with unique therapeutic mud and mineral waters.