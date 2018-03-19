Skier Alexandr Kolyadin to get apartment for Paralympic gold

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para skier Alexandr Kolyadin, who clinched historic gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, will be given an apartment, Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov confirmed today during an extended meeting of the Board of the Regional Department for Coordination of Employment and Social Programs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Alexandr Kolyadin won the first gold medal in our history since the country gained independence. He sets a good example for other people with disabilities. We will meet him the day after tomorrow. We will honor the hero and present an apartment to him," Arkhimed Mukhambetov said.

The governor added that the authorities help the disabled people in Kostanay region in all aspects.