    Skier from S Kazakhstan grabs PyeongChang 2018 license

    15:37, 25 January 2018
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has earned its fifth freestyle skiing license for the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kazinform correspondent cites the South Kazakhstan Sports Department.

    18-year-old skier Ildar Badrutdinov will go to Pyeongchang together with several female freestyle skiers from the same region: Zhanbota Aldabergenova (22), the gold and bronze medalist of the 2017 Winter Universiade-2017, and Ayana Zholdas (16), a member of the Kazakhstan aerial skiing team.

    Skiers Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva and Marzhan Akzhigit will also represent Kazakhstan in PyeongChang. 

    Turkestan region Sport
