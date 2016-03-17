Skiing on one leg: watch an inspirational video about Aleksei Revitykh from Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform offers its readers an interview taken by the Radio Free Europe with Aleksei Retivykh, one-legged skier from Kazakhstan. The young man lost his leg at the age of 11 as a result of an electric shock. Despite amputation and thanks to his father, who is sportsman too, Aleksei found the strength to become an expert skier. Today, A. Retivykh is very popular on social networks of Kazakhstan.

The video was taken from the RFE Channel in Youtube

.