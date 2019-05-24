Skills4Jobs: EU MS Ambassadors share leadership experience with Kazakh youth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 21 May, in the framework of the Europe Day celebrations in Kazakhstan a #Skills4Jobs youth training day was organized by the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan for active youth of Nur-Sultan.

The event focused on how to enhance leadership skills, capacity building and education/job opportunities, provided by the EU for young people, the official website of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reads.



The event was opened by a welcoming speech of EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson and a special panel session on leadership with participation of famous Kazakh politics, media, art representatives, who have a European educational and/or professional background.

The event's programme also included an Ambassadors' Café - an annual informal meeting for discussions on EU policies between the EUMS ambassadors and youth representatives. 14 EUMS ambassadors shared their leadership experience, career stories and valuable advice with more than 60 young people from the leading Kazakh universities and youth clubs.



Furthermore, during the presentation on Erasmus+, the youngsters get acquainted with the programme' content and application procedures.