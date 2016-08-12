Sky Sports expert believes that Brook has real chance to beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion presently working with Sky Sports Glenn McCrory thinks that IBF champion in the welterweight Kell Brook will be able to beat undefeated middleweight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"I think Brook has a real chance. When the fight between Amir Khan and Saul Alvarez was announced I thought what a silly fight it was, because Khan did not stand a chance. This is a challenge for Brook anyway, but he has not lost in 36 fights. These two boxers have the longest undefeated stretches," he said in his interview to On the Ropes Radio.

"Kell is big for welterweight, and Golovkin is not too big for middleweight. Moreover, we do not know how good Brook really is. Nobody has ever tested him yet. Golovkin is also known for his power punches, but we have not seen him go through real test yet.

I think this is a great fight, and as of this moment I think GGG is going to win it. But this is a fight that Brook can win as well. I want to see the way Kell approaches this fight. The point is that if he believes he can win this fight, he has a real chance to do it," he said.