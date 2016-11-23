Slavic Bazaar 2015 winner Dimash Kudaibergenov invited to work at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Director of Astana Opera State Theatre Toleubek Alpiyev invites winner of the Slavic Bazaar 2015 Dimash Kudaibergenov to sing opera, Kazinform reports.

“Dimash is a young man, student of the university and I believe in his bright future. I follow his performances not only because he sings popular songs but because his voice ideally fits to performing baroque operas by Handel, Mozart etc. His voice is as ideal as the voice of Erik Kurmangaliyev, who, unfortunately, died in 2007. Dimash has the rarest type of voice. We will be pleased to work with him,” Alpiyev says.

Dimash Kudaibergenov is 22 and he is a student of the Kazakh National University of Arts. Last year, he won the Grand Prix of the XXIV International Festival of Arts Slavic Bazaar 2015 held in Vitebsk having gathered 175 scores. Judges and viewers were stunned with his beautiful voice and talent.