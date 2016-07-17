Slavic Bazaar 2016: Kazakh singer Adam stands 2nd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Festival of Arts "Slavic Bazaar" has started in Vitebsk.

Kazakhstan is represented there by singer Adam.

Following the first day of the contest, Belarusian Alexey Gross has gathered the maximum number of points – 80. Kazakhstani Adam stands the second with 77 points. And Russian Yekaterina Firfa showed the third result and earned 75 points.

Adam became popular after the New Wave contest where he occupied the fifth position. Earlier, he participated in such popular projects as SuperStar KZ and X-Factor.

Recall that, Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov won the last year’s Slavic Bazaar.