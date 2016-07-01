Slavonic Bazaar 2016 to feature record number of participants

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - The 25th edition of the international art festival Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk will gather approximately 5,500 participants, which is a thousand more than in 2015, Alexander Sidorenko, the director of the forum and head of the World Association of Festivals, said at a meeting of the Slavonic Bazaar organizing committee on 30 June, BelTA has learned.

"The upcoming festival will feature 130 key projects, including concerts, theatrical performances, movie screenings, disco nights, puppet performances and other official events. Some 5,500 people have been accredited for participation in the forum, which is a kind of a record. Last year, partaking in the festival were 4,560 performers. This year's edition of Slavonic Bazaar will gather representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Japan, the countries of Latin America and Europe. Columbia will debut as a participant. A total of 44 countries will be presented," Alexander Sidorenko pointed out.



He emphasized that this fact puts a great responsibility on the shoulders of the organizers. Many distinguished guests, world-famous people, popular Russian singers and entertainers will take part in the art festival, including Alla Pugacheva, Kristina Orbakaite, Diana Arbenina, Valery Leontiev, Maksim Galkin, Sergei Lazarev and many others. Attending the forum will be diplomats and high-ranking officials, such as the Russian Minister of Culture and the Kazakhstani Minister of Culture and Sports. The organizer of the prestigious Italian Sanremo Music Festival will also arrive in Vitebsk. Pierre, the son of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, will play a DJ set as part of the festival. "It is difficult to enumerate all the big-name participants. However, the participation of each of them is a great accomplishment for us. We will do our best to give them a proper welcome. It is great that many celebrities can get visas on arrival at Minsk National Airport," Alexander Sidorenko added, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.