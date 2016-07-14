Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk brings together representatives of 45 countries

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Representatives of 45 countries, including Kazakhstan, will participate in the 25th International Festival of Arts Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk, Alexander Sidorenko, Director of the festival, the head of the World Association of Festivals (WAF), said at the opening ceremony of the international press center of the 25th International Festival of Arts Slavonic Bazaar, BelTA has learned.

Welcoming journalists, Alexander Sidorenko stressed that the 2016 edition of the festival is unique in several ways. "First, it brings together representatives of 45 countries. This has not happened before. This is a record number and a great honor for us," Alexander Sidorenko said. "Just recently we registered a representative of Sweden. He will be a participant and a member of the expert council of the Festival of Street Art "Seven Winds", the director of the festival informed.



Secondly, according to Alexander Sidorenko, 5,300 participants of the festival have already been registered. This figure is much higher than in previous years. "This shows that the festival program and its projects attract increasing attention. The first concerts have already been held. Huge number of production groups is working at full speed. There are very many events happening," said Alexander Sidorenko, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.