Sleet, snowstorm, strong winds expected on Wednesday
In places in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions snowstorm, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected.
In Akmola region - snowstorm, fog, strong winds of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon.
In Almaty region - patchy fog at night. Strong winds in Zhalanashkol district 18-23 m/s. with gusts up to 28 m/s.
In Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan region forcasters expect patchy fog, strong winds in the afternoon, in places up to 15-20 m/s, in Zhambyl region with gusts up to 23 m/s.
In the afternoon in places of Kyzylorda region mets expect sleet, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.
In Mangistau region during the night and in the morning we will see patchy fog.
In places in Aktobe region in the afternoon - strong winds of 18 m/s.
In the morning and afternoon in Karaganda region in some places - snowstorm, wind up to 15-20 m/s.
In East Kazakhstan region - patchy fog, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.