Slight rise in new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 568 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total COVID-19 caseload to 117,904, Kazinform cites coronavirus.kz

East Kazakhstan region has reported the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases registered over the past day – 237.

Kostanay region follows with 61. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 52.

The new daily COVID-19 case count of Nur -Sultan city stands at 37, that of Almaty – 30, Shymkent – 3, Akmola region – 45, Aktobe region – 7, Almaty region – 14, Atyrau region – 7, Zhambyl region – 5, West Kazakhstan region – 24, Karaganda region – 12, Mangistau region – 2, North Kazakhstan region – 30, and Turkestan region – 2.