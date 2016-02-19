Slovakia backs Kazakhstan in liberalization of visa regime with EU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Bratislava, Kazakhstan and Slovakia held consultations on liberalization of the visa regime from the EU side for Kazakhstani nationals.

A delegation of Kazakhstan told about the work conducted on optimization and simplification of visa regime for the member countries of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), technical improvement and strengthening of external borders of Kazakhstan, migration policy, biometric passports and protection of the rights and interests of Kazakhstani people in the EU and abroad.

Special attention was given to the results of Kazakhstani authorities work on implementation of the National Action Plan on Harmonization of Legislation in Visa Policy in compliance with the EU requirements, the press service of the Kazakh MFA told Kazinform.

Director of the Slovak MFA Consular Department Igor Pokoiny highly appraised Kazakhstan’s achievements in this issue. The Slovak diplomat expressed official support to longstanding efforts of Kazakhstan in liberalization of the visa regime with the EU.

Recall that the liberalization process aims at reducing the number of documents submitted by Kazakhstani nationals for obtaining visas to the EU countries as well as at simplification of administrative and visa requirements and procedures.

As is known, this process was intensified after the EU and Kazakhstan signed the Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Kazakhstan’s delegation was represented by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia Serzhan Abdykarimov, Director of the Kazakh MFA Consular Department Ardak Madiyev, Head of the Visa Section of the Migration Police Department Yevgeniy Scherbakov and Head of the Border Control Division of the NSC Frontier Service Marat Magzhanov.