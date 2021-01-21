Slovakia has enough COVID-19 vaccines - PM

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Slovakia has enough COVID-19 vaccines, including those produced by Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) claimed on Wednesday at a press conference, adding that Slovakia has contracted vaccines for 85 percent of the adult population, TASR reports.

According to Matovic, Slovakia had contracted 2.4 million vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech by January 18 and procured another 3.4 million on Monday evening. As for vaccines produced by Moderna, Slovakia had contracted almost 963,000 such jabs by Monday and purchased another 602,000 on the same day.

The country will thus have at its disposal more than 7.4 million COVID-19 jabs, which is enough to vaccinate 3.7 million people.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) noted that it pleases him that the vaccination process in Slovakia is taking off. He also announced that people in Slovakia will receive the two necessary jabs to be fully vaccinated against the disease four weeks apart, claiming that a period of 28 days is safe when it comes to vaccines from both producers.

Speaking regarding the vaccine produced by company AstraZeneca, Krajci noted that he expects it to be approved by the European Medicines Agency as soon as possible. Slovakia has contracted 360,000 doses of this vaccine and it’s expected that they should be supplied to the country in February.