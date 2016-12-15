Slovakia signs up for EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During a meeting of CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov with general commissioner of Slovakia's exhibition Patrícia Žáčiková the sides have signed an agreement of Skovakia's participation in the event, Kazinform has learnt from the official EXPO web site.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov has briefed the Slovakian side on the preparation for the exhibition as well as the process of attracting international participants. He has also noted that as of today 7 countries have already taken their sections and started preparing for the event.

"We perceive this agreement as a stage in the development of economic relations between our countries. It is an important opportunity to introduce Slovakia to the world as an industrialized country. We want to present a number of Slovak companies involved in construction and modernization of energy sector, especially renewable energy", said Žáčiková.

EXPO-2017 will take place in Astana from June 10th to September 10th this year. It is expected that 5 million people will visit the exhibition.