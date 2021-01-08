Slovakian gov’t allocates 1,000 soldiers to help health staff deal with pandemic

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Up to 1,000 soldiers will be available every day to provide the necessary medical and sanitary support to health-care facilities, according to a proposal for such assistance approved by the Cabinet at its online session on Thursday, TASR reports.

The Government approved the assistance for a long period, with the measure being provisionally valid until the end of June 2021.

«The unfavourable developments in the coronavirus-related situation in Slovakia requires the further engagement of the armed forces in order to support the country’s health-care sector,» stated the draft submitters.

In line with the approved resolution, soldiers should provide necessary medical and sanitary support under the supervision of skilled medical staff and after being trained at an appropriate health-care facility. Further details regarding the implementation of the government resolution (i.e. location, time, number of soldiers, etc.) will be agreed by the Health and Defence Ministries.