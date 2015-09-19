Slovenia Ready to Accept up to 10,000 Refugees if Necessary - Ambassador

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - According to Slovenian ambassador to Germany, country is prepared to accept up to 10,000 refugees if such a need arises.

"If migrants lodge applications for refugee status at us, we will accept and protect them. We are able to accommodate them: we can accept up to 10,000 refugees," Marta Kos Marko said in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Slovenia expected number of arriving refugees to increase even after border controls were tightened by neighboring Hungary, the diplomat added.

"It is difficult to say so far how many of them will arrive, maybe from 1,000 to 2,000 a day," Kos Marko outlined.

According to her, Slovenia will adhere to the Schengen Agreement and the Dublin Regulation while accepting asylum seekers and is set to provide humanitarian assistance to the refugees.

The closure of the Serbian-Hungarian border and the penalties introduced on Tuesday by the Hungarian government for border infringements have prompted thousands of migrants from Serbia to reroute through Croatia and Slovenia, in their journey to more affluent EU states.

On Thursday, Slovenia reintroduced controls at its border with Hungary, for an initial period of 10 days.

Earlier this week, Austria introduced tougher border checks on its eastern border with Hungary to control the flow of migrants who had been traveling north through the Schengen Area, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.