Slovenia thrashes Hungary 6-0 at Ice Hockey World Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Slovenia national team has secured the first win at the 2019 IIHF World Championship Division IA in Nur-Sultan, SPORTINFORM reports.

Hungary - Slovenia 0-6 (0-1, 0-3, 0-2)



0-1 Miha Stebih (Jan Drozg, Bostjan Golicic) - 13:57

0-2 Jan Drozg (Robert Sabolic, Anze Kopitar) - 20:59 Powerplay

0-3 Jan Drozg (Miha Zajc Bostjan Golicic) - 23:16

0-4 Anze Kuralt (Aleksandar Magovac) - 30:22

0-5 Anze Kopitar (David Rodman) - 54:11

0-6 Andrej Hebar (Ziga Pance) - 58:33 Short-handed goal



Goalkeepers: Adam Vay (Bence Balizs, 31:22 - 60:00) - Luka Gracnar



Thus, earning the first three points, Slovenia displaced the Hungarian team from the fourth place.