Slovenia to open its consulate in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovenia to Kazakhstan Primož Šeligo on Friday.

At the meeting, mayor Baibek noted there are 4 joint Kazakh-Slovenian enterprises as well as 6 enterprises with Slovenian capital in Almaty. He drew attention of the Slovenian diplomat to the fact that a lot is done in the city to create favorable conditions for business and attract foreign investments. "Almaty is the donor of the republican budget. We work on several priority projects in the sphere of tourism, city infrastructure and public transport. About 90% of Kazakhstan's startups are concentrated in Almaty. It all provides for solid basis for our cooperation in the sphere of trade and economy," Mr. Baibek said. Ambassador Šeligo, in turn, thanked Bauyrzhan Baibek for cordial reception and said a Slovenian consulate will soon open its doors in Almaty. In his words, it will give new momentum to Kazakhstan-Slovenia economic, commercial and cultural cooperation.