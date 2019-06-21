  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Smagulov to head National Testing Centre of Kazakhstan

    14:06, 21 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Didar Smagulov was appointed as an acting director of the National Testing Centre of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "We have decided to appoint to the post the man of impeccable credentials, Didar Smagulov, the deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Agency. I am confident Didar Smagulov will keep the centre working, ensure its lawful transformation," the Facebook account of the Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimaganbetov reads.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Education and Science Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!