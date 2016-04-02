Small and medium-sized business accounts for 65% of all tax revenues in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The share of small and medium-sized business in the overall tax revenues of Astana is 65%, Director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Astana Gani Tasmaganbetov said at "Elorda" business forum.

"The gross domestic product of Astana is KZT 4.2 trln and contribution of small and medium-sized business to it is 61%. The SME share in the city's economy exceeds the country's average indicator three times. Small and medium-sized business is very active in Astana," G.Tasmagambetov noted.

According to him, Astana leads in the innovation sphere as well, one fifth of all innovative products are made by the city's companies.

According to G.Tasmaganbetov, it is planned to allocate over KZT 600 mln to support young entrepreneurs and commerce this year.