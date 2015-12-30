Small competition hall of Universiade-2017 Ice Arena presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek took part in the presentation of the small competition hall of the Ice Arena - the largest sports facility of Winter Universiade-2017.

In addition, the Mayor has visited the new pool and familiarized with the presentation of business opportunities of sports facilities and athletic village being built for the Universiade. It was noted that the commissioning of objects is carried out ahead of schedule. The content of local materials used in the construction of buildings is 52-55%. Mr. Baibek stressed that Winter Universiade-2017 will be the most important sports event the country ever had. Construction of the facilities is carried out ahead of schedule. Ice Arena is the largest sports facility of Winter Universiade-2017. It will include two arenas: main arena - 12 thousand seats and small arena - for 475 people. Boxing, wrestling, table tennis, dance, acrobatics rooms, as well as two gyms, health and recreation center will be located on the territory on the small arena. During the Universiade the main arena will hold opening and closing ceremonies. However, the small arena will carry out curling competition. By September 2016 it is planned to commission a number of sports facilities including the Ice Arena for 12 thousand spectators (Alatau district), athletic village for 5000 inhabitants and the Ice Arena with 3000 seats in Medeu district of Almaty.