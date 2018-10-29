Small truck overturned as Halloween throng turns violent in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A small truck was overturned and five people were arrested for alleged groping or similar offenses over the weekend as some people clad in Halloween costumes turned violent in Tokyo's Shibuya district, a mecca for the celebrations, police said, Kyodo reports.

The small truck was besieged by several people with some riding on the rear deck in a shopping center near JR Shibuya station around 1 a.m. on Sunday. While the driver left the vehicle to alert police, the group including youths overturned the truck, causing damage to it, the police said.



Video footage posted on Twitter showed two people standing on the overturned small truck and making noise.



According to the police, five people were arrested on suspicion of groping women or trying to take photos or videos up their skirts in the Shibuya district.



Police officers, including those dubbed "DJ police" who marshal the crowd with a spirit of goodwill, called on people to follow traffic signals and walk slowly as many of the Halloween revelers including foreigners flocked to the famous intersection near Shibuya station.



Such festive gatherings and commotion on nights ahead of Halloween have taken root in Shibuya in recent years. No injuries have been reported so far in connection with the event.