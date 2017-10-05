Smart Almaty takes second place at Ljubljana Forum 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Smart Almaty was one of the 200 projects presented at the Ljubljana Forum 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Almaty akimat, the project was recognized as one of the best taking the second place in the "Future of Cities" category behind Maribor's "wCycle". The third place went to Zagreb.

As previously reported, the "Smart City" concept in Almaty is implemented in accordance with the "Digital Kazakhstan" and the city's own development program. The project implies the introduction of modern technologies in every sphere of city's life in order to improve living standards, introduce new services and cut loss of resources in housing and utilities sector.