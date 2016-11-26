‘Smart' bus stop terminal to be installed in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A ‘smart' bus stop will be unveiled in Almaty city in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The project was created at the time when I taught at an international IT university and wanted to do something in the sphere of infrastructure. A team was formed. ‘Smart' bus stops are small mobile terminals installed at the bus stops. They are analogous to the terminals we use to top up the balance but differ in design. The newly designed terminals allow users to get access to a host of services - they can learn how to get from point A to point B, check the bus table, charge their cell phones, pay for various services and more," representative of MOST Business Incubator Alim Khamitov told Kazinform correspondent.



The ‘smart' bus stop terminals will have Wi-Fi access.



According to Khamitov, the first ‘smart' bus stop terminal may be installed at Zhandosov-Manas streets intersection. "If the Almaty authorities give green light to that terminal, analogous terminals will be installed citywide," he noted.



"The cost of one ‘smart' bus stop is 300,000-400,000 tenge," said Khamitov, adding that the first terminal will be put into service in 2-3 months.