Smart City projects for happy life of Astana citizens - Alisher Abdykadyrov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 24 cooperation documents have been signed within Astex Astana Smart City 2016 for happy life project.

Alisher Abdykadyrov, the head of Astana Department of Investments and Development told about the new during the exit press conference of Central Communications Center devoted to the final work of the forum.

"Among the partners are the world leaders in IT and "smart technologies" - CISCO, IBM, NEC, Toyota Tsusho, Philips, Sap, MasterCard, Yandex, Shneider electric, Ouch Ti group of companies", Alisher Abdykadyrov told.

According to him, the projects which will be implemented next year will improve the everyday life of the residents.

On November 30 the Astana Akimat and the Ouch Ti company in the consortium with CISCO and Philips signed the memorandum on street lighting project. According to the unique project it is planned to replace 25 000 old lanterns of the city.

"In fact, this is the first stage of creation of city infrastructure. Poles equipped with various sensors of environment control, Wi-Fi, transport flows - all of this and other things are possible to create on this base. We will keep working. New lighting will allow the city to save 60% of the electric power. We don't spend any amount of money from the city budget - this is the money of the investor. In the end we will get upgraded lighting network. The city will become safer, and the light will be brighter. Then we receive the basic infrastructure of the Internet of things. By such principle we will also work on other projects. We will introduce the mechanisms of Public Private Partnership and service model everywhere ", - Alisher Abdykadyrov noted.

Within the forum a number of documents providing development of strategic directions, including city technologies and complex gasification of the city were signed.