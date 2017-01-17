Smart lighting coming to streets of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Smart street lighting system will be introduced in Astana along with the so called smart services. The project will be developed by Astana Innovation Company. It aims to make capital's street lighting more efficient by converting city streets to smart Light-emitting diode (LED) systems and cutting service costs.

Authorities plan to involve 4 billion tenge in private investments in implementing the project according to which, some 25 thousand existing sodium lamps will be replaced with modern LED bulbs with dimming feature.

Astana Innovation claims, this will help to reduce electricity consumption by more than 50 per cent as well as to cut service costs by a significant margin.

Smart street-lighting sensors will be connected to Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that will provide access to Wi-Fi, environmental control and monitoring, traffic flow monitoring etc. With IoT one will be able to get free access to parking lots, and e-kiosks.

Smart street lighting system with IoT will be one of the key parts of Smart Astana project.

Acoording to Astana Innovation's experts the project should launch this year.