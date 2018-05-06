SmArt.Point project presented to Head of State in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the SmArt.Point start-up site in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the visit, presentation of the Center's top start-up projects (Chocofamily Group, Nommi project and SmartSatu platform), which comprise Internet hypermarket for food products ordering, air ticket booking, a platform for turnover of goods between suppliers and their customers, and the development of a Wi-Fi router that provides a fast and convenient Internet access all over the world.





Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the fact that the Government pays much attention to the implementation of "Digital Kazakhstan" Program.

"There is a specially designated minister, deputy prime minister. Each ministry has persons in charge of these issues. We must not lag behind what is going on in the world. I hope that owing to digitalization we will quickly boost labor productivity, especially in production companies," the President of Kazakhstan said.





In turn, co-founder and CEO of "Chocofamily" Internet holding Ramil Mukhoryapov thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for paying great attention to the IT industry and digitalization as a whole.

"We, the IT community, are grateful to you for "Digital Kazakhstan" Program. This ensures that we are developing, and such growth pace is unlikely in any sectors other than information technologies. We feel confident that we are capable of not just becoming leaders of Kazakhstan's Internet market but also going global and creating large companies," the chief of the holding said.

In addition, the Head of State got familiar with the work of the public reception office "OpenAlmaty" to resolve non-standard life situations that are not covered by the regulations of public services. Within 7 months, 18,396 requests have been received, 78% of which were promptly settled on the spot.





The SmArt.Point project is a technological space in Almaty, where about 40 companies operate in high technology and creative business, with the total turnover of over $100 million.

It covers such branches as electronic commerce, financial, automated logistics, media, software development, telecommunications, blockchain, outsourcing of legal and accounting services, educational technologies.