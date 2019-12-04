Smart School opens doors at pediatrics centre in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Smart School 2 class opened at the pediatrics research centre in Almaty to teach little patients undergoing treatment, Kazinform reports.

The innovation class with interactive schooling approach is purposed to teach children with cancer, hematology and rare diseases who receive medical treatment at the pediatrics and surgery centre. The class is called to contribute to the sooner recovery of children and develop their thinking abilities.

Children will attend free robotic science, lego constructing, fine arts, arts therapy, handcraft, chess, and English classes, music and fairytales therapy. Besides, as part of the project a clown will visit the sick kids.

The purpose of the project is to let more than 100 patients suffering cancer, hematology and rare diseases staying at the centre to continue education and attend out-of-class activities for free.