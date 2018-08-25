Smart school to open its doors Sept 1 in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An August conference of teachers of Mangystau region "Human capital assets in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution" took place in Aktau. Governor of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov took part in it, the regional administration's official website reads.

Above 400 people gathered there to discuss urgent issues and achievements in the sphere of education and define the goals for the new academic year.



There are 271 pre-school facilities, 143 schools and 27 vocational technical training and 15 extended education organizations in the region. The region opens 20-23 kindergartens a year. 93% of children aged 3-6 attend pre-school educational establishments. 134,129 children, including 16,600 first-graders will go to school this year. 143 state and 5 private, as well as 9 new schools will open their doors on September 1.



One of the new schools of Aktau is to be a smart school. STEM labs, smart greeneries, holographic information corners will open there. The school will monitor daily attendance using chips. STEM laborites will also work at 25 schools of the region through the state-private partnership scheme. An IT centre of competence for IT specialists, computer studies teachers and students will open at the Mangystau polytechnic college.

"Young people's integration into scientific research projects and their implementation should become one of the main goals. It is essential to contribute to the development of Digital Kazakhstan state-run program, including digitalization of education, development of IT and engineering specialties. It is critical to increase Internet speed at educational establishments, equip classrooms with modern computers; LED displays, and to buy latest models of robotic science tools. KZT 300 mln will be allocated this year from the local budget to achieve these goals," governor of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov said.