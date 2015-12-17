Smart snacks to keep you healthy

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Who doesn't love shami kebabs? This popular variety of kebab from the Subcontinent is a perfect delight to please your evening guests. I have given it a twist that will leave one desiring it daily for a long time. It is baked in chickpeas bowls that can be served as appetizers or snacks, The Arab News reports.

Similarly, Spanish omelet (tortilla), a 17th century creation, can be added to your dinner table if you are planning something filling, healthy and finger-licking tasty. Easy to prepare, it can also be served as a snack. Zucchini chicken skewers grill kebab is the third item to tickle your tastebuds. Winter is the time to indulge. Something hot, spicy and juicy is ideal. Once in a while, binging on barbecue items without guilt is okay. We just need to be extra careful for the next meal.

Recipe 1 Chickpea shami kebab bowls Serves: 1 Preparation time: 30 mins Ingredients: 3 tbsp chickpea flour Half tsp salt Half tsp red chili powder Half tsp turmeric powder 1tsp low fat yogurt 2 tbsp water for kneading Oats flour for brushing Method to make chickpea bowl: 1] Knead a thick chickpea flour by adding the above mentioned ingredients and keep aside. 2] Take 2 small cupcake moldings, grease the outer part of it (upside down) and brush oats flour over it and spread the batter all over and bake it for 15 to 20 minutes at 175°C. 3]Let it cool down for 10 minutes. With the help of a knife, remove the hard baked chickpea bowls and place it on a serving plate. For stuffing : Grilled Shami Kebab (You can make potato cutlets or non-veg kebabs) Ingredients for kebab: Half kg beef (washed and strained) 1 medium size onion 2 tsp coriander (whole) 2 tsp garam masala [whole) 4 whole red chillies 1tsp salt 1tsp ginger garlic paste Half cup chickpea lentil (chana dal, washed and soaked) Method: 1]Add all the above ingredients in a cooker with 1 cup of water and cook till it becomes tender. 2]Dry out the extra water on high flame. 3]Once it dries up, let it cool down for a while and chop all along with half cup chopped mint, half cup coriander leaves and juice of 2 lemons and 1 egg. 4] Make kebabs and shallow fry them in 2 tbsp olive oil.

Raw veggies for topping: Half chopped carrot Half chopped cucumber Half bell pepper (finely chopped) Half chopped tomato. Chop and mix all together and keep aside. Final touch to the bowls: 1] Shallow fry the kebabs in 1 tsp olive oil for a few minutes and place them in the chickpea bowls. 2] Now add chopped veggies for garnishing and pour them over the kebabs. 3] Enjoy it with any sauce.

Recipe: 2 Spanish spicy omelet Serves: 3 Preparation time: 10 minutes Ingredients: 4 eggs Half cup low fat milk 1 tsp salt 1tsp crushed chilies 1tsp hot sauce 2 tbsp cheddar cheese 1 finely chopped green chilly Half sliced zucchini 2 florets of chopped broccoli Small piece of chopped pumpkin Small piece of julienne cut ginger Small piece of finely chopped bell pepper Oregano to sprinkle

1]Beat all the above ingredients in a deep bowl with a hand beater. 2]Grease a skillet and preheat it. 3]Pour the beaten eggs and reduce the flame and cover the lid tightly. 4]Let it cook for 12 to 15 minutes. 5]Slowly dish it out in a round plate . 6]Enjoy it with bran bread and hot tea/coffee.

Recipe 3 Zucchini chicken skewers grill kebab Preparation time: Half an hour Serves: 5 Ingredients: 1kg chicken minced meat 2 whole zucchini (roughly chopped) 1tbsp basil dry leaves 1tbsp zafrani garam masala 1tbsp tomato puree (ready made) Half Maggie cube or 1 cup of homemade chicken stock Salt as required 2tsp roasted crushed whole red chillies 2tsp roasted cumin seeds Small piece of chopped ginger Half bunch of fresh cilantro chopped leaves 2tbsp of brown bread crumbs 2tsp of tikka masala 1tsp chat masala Juice of 1 lemon

Method: 1. Soak the skewers in water for ten minutes. 2. Meanwhile, wash and rinse chicken minced meat. Place it in a chopper along with the above mentioned ingredients and blend until it is mixed well. 3. Start shaping the chopped meat over the skewers. 4. Grease griller and place the skewers in it. 5. Brush oil over it. 6. Make sure it's well done from all sides. 7. You can shallow fry/barbecue or bake it too. Enjoy with hot naan.