Smart transport system to be launched in Kazakhstan - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In his new State-of-the-Nation Address Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed what the future holds for national transport and logistics infrastructure, Kazinform reports.

President Nazarbayev is convinced that Kazakhstan needs to introduce digital technologies in a big way.



For instance, in the address entitled "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" President Nazarbayev suggests using blockchain technology for online cargo tracking, unhindered transit and simplification of customs formalities. Big data, according to him, will help carry out qualitative analysis and keep excess costs down.



For this to happen, Kazakhstan should introduce the smart transport system. "It will help us effectively manage traffic flows and determine what is needed for further development of infrastructure," Nazarbayev pointed out in the address to the nation.



Among other things, the Kazakh President highlighted the importance of repair and reconstruction of local network of highways in order to improve intra-regional mobility. In his words, the country needs to earmark at least KZT150 billion to this end in the long term.