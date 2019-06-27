SMEs share in Kazakhstan's economy to reach 35% by 2025 - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In his interview to Bloomberg President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that he tasked the Government to upgrade the share of SMEs in the economy of Kazakhstan up to 35% by 2025, Kazinform reports.

"We need to diversify the economy. We have been relying up on natural resources, but at the same time this kind of economy is getting to be outdated. Our economy should be much more diversified than it is now," President said.