ASTANA. KAZINFORM British Stephen Smith (24-3, 14 KOs), believes Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) will beat Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) in their fight, reports Sports.kz.

"Who would win in the Golovkin - Jacobs fight? GGG", Smith tweeted in response to a fan.

Golovkin vs. Jacobs is scheduled for March 18th in Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be aired on HBO PPV.