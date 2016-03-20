  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snap parliamentary elections held at high level - ex-Vice FM of Greece Kouvelis

    21:00, 20 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap parliamentary elections are being held in Kazakhstan at a proper level, says international observer and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Spyros Kouvelis.

    "We've been invited as international observers. Yesterday we were at a number of polling stations in order to see the preparations for the elections. I saw that everything had been organized at a high level. Additionally, we were briefed on the parties participating in the elections," Mr. Kouvelis said at a press briefing in Astana.
    He also talked about the work done by Greek observers at the polling stations.
    "Today we have been to 5 or 6 polling stations and seen long lines of people willing to cast in their votes. Members of the election commissions were very helpful, they informed us of the election process and answered our questions," Mr. Kouvelis added.

    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!