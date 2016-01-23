Snap parliamentary elections to draw nation together, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap elections to Majilis will draw our nation together, believes social activist Oralbai Abdykarimov.

"This year will be a special one in the history of Kazakhstan because it's been 25 years since we gained independence. At the same time the global economic crisis has hit hard. Kazakhstan needs to adopt anti-crisis measures and implement five institutional reforms put forward by President Nursultan Nazarbayev," Mr. Abdykarimov told Kazinform correspondent.

In his words, the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections approved by the President will draw the nation together. "No matter how many political parties will participate, they should put the unity of Kazakhstanis at the top of their priorities. I hope that the elections will have a positive impact on the work of the Parliament," he added.