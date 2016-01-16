  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snap parliamentary elections to strengthen political stability in Kazakhstan, view

    13:58, 16 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap Majilis elections will strengthen political stability in Kazakhstan, the president of the Public Fund "Nurgasyr 2050" PhD Ayan Tuyukulov said.

    "Important political news was the initiative of Majilis deputies on dissolution and their suggestion on holding early Majilis and maslikhats elections. First of all, the elections are our response to the global financial crisis. The elections will strengthen the internal political stability," said A.Tuyukulov.

    Tags:
    Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Government Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!