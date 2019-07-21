  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snap parliamentary elections underway in Ukraine today

    13:20, 21 July 2019
    Photo: None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM On Sunday, July 21, Ukrainians vote in snap parliamentary elections, UKRINFORM reports.

    Tags:
    Ukraine Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!