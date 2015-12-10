Snappy Hanukkah: Netanyahu’s pet dog bites two guests at official event

ISRAEL. KAZINFORM - According to media reports, Kaiya, a 10-year old mixed breed dog owned by the Israeli Prime Minister, bit MP Sharren Haskel from the ruling Likud party and Or Alon, an attorney and a husband of Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 9, during a candle-lighting ceremony held to commemorate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, hosted at the prime minister's Jerusalem residence. Benjamin Netanyahu was visibly embarrassed by the incident, the Times of Israel reports citing eyewitnesses. Both injured guests only suffered minor injuries and were treated by the prime minister's on-duty medical team, eventually staying for the candle-lighting ceremony, the newspaper adds. Haskel, a trained veterinary nurse, quickly dismissed the incident, calling it trivial, according to Sputnik International. Kaiya was adopted by Netanyahu's family in July 2015 when his son Avner discovered the dog at a pound about to be euthanized. The canine has previously met many important officials, like US Secretary of State John Kerry, though it remains to be seen whether she'll be allowed to meet guests at other similar events in the future.