Snow and black ice predicted for Kazakhstan Mar 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snow) is forecast today for the southern, south-eastern and northern parts of the republic. Foggy and windy weather as well ice slick are predicted for some areas. Northern regions will be hit by a snow drift.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and stiff wind as well as black ice and blizzard are forecast for Akmola region.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region, Strong wind up to 15-20m/s will hit the region too. Wind speed in the daytime will increase to 15-20m/s. Snow drift and black ice are forecast there as well.

Gusts of wind in Pavlodar region will rise to 15-20m/s. Snow drift is predicted there as well.

Fog and black ice as well as strong wind are expected in Zhambyl region.

Foggy and windy weather are forecast for the South Kazakhstan region.

Gusts of wind in Mangistau and Atyrau regions will increase to 15-20m/s.

Fog is forecast for Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.