Snow and blizzards to stay in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather will remain unstable in most of the regions of Kazakhstan on January 10. Precipitation, fog, blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind are expected, the committee for emergency situations of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan informs.

Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions expect fog in spots and strong wind today.

Fog in spots, ice-slick and strong wind are forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Kostanay region will have fog, ice-slick, blizzard and strong wind.

Fog, ice-slick and strong wind are also expected in Kyzylorda region.

Atyrau region expects fog and ice-slick.

Fog in spots, and strong wind are forecast for Almaty region.

Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan region will have fog in spots.

Akmola region will have strong wind during the day.