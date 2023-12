Snow and frost expected in several regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Kazhydromet" issued a storm alert for several regions.

Rain and sleet precipitation are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions on September 21. Besides, the temperature will drop to as low as 0-5 degrees below zero on September 22-23.

Rain and sleet precipitation are also expected in Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions on September 22-23. The temperature will also drop below zero.

The temperature will also be below zero in Kostanay and Karaganda regions on September 22-23.