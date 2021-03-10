Snow and high wind to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to face today precipitations and wind, Kazhydromet reports.

Aktau is to enjoy warm weather, partly cloudy. High wind gusting 15-20 is forecast to batter Aktobe, air temperature is to settle at -2-4 degrees Celsius. It is to snow today in Atyrau, high wind is to sweep through the city. Strong wind is also expected in Karaganda region up to 15-20 m/s, mercury is to read -10-12 in the nighttime.

Snow is predicted to grip Kokshetau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda cities. Precipitations are also expected in Pavlodar with high wind up to 15-20 m/s. Petropavlovsk is to face today snow, strong wind, air temperature is to stand at -9-11 degrees Celsius in the night.

It is expected to be warm in Taldykorgan, +14+16 degrees Celsius. Strong wind is predicted to roll through Taraz up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Thunderstorms are to strike Taldykorgan, +14+16 during the day. Precipitations are also to batter Uralsk.

High wind is forecast to sweep through Nur-Sultan. Mercury is to climb to +2 degrees Celsius during the day. It is to rain in Almaty, air temperature is to rise as high as to +13+15 degrees Celsius.