Snow and rain expected in Kazakhstan on February 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almost all the regions of the country will have precipitation today. Fog in spots, ice-slick, blizzard and strong wind are forecast for most parts of the country. Only southern and southeastern parts of the country won't have precipitation today.

According to "Kazhydromet", Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions are forecast to have blizzard, fog, ice-slick and strong wind today.

East Kazakhstan and Almaty region will have strong wind today.

Fog in spots and strong wind are expected in Aktobe and Zhambyl regions.

South Kazakhstan region will have fog in spots at night and strong wind.

Fog, ice-slick and strong wind are expected also in Atyrau, Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions.