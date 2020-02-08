Snow and rain forecast across Kazakhstan Feb 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Northwestern cyclone keeps influencing most regions on Saturday, due to which precipitation (snow and rain) is forecast across the republic. No precipitation is expected in western regions only. Fog and ice slick as well as gusting wind will hit some areas. Northwestern and northern parts will see blizzard today.

Gusting wind up to 15-20mps and 23-28mps, black ice and blizzard are forecast in Akmola, Pavlodar regions. Fog will blanket Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions will see black ice, fog and strong gusts of wind today (up to 15-20mps and 23-28mps). Snowstorm will hit Kostanay region.

Fog will descend in Mangistau, Karaganda regions. Ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20mps are forecast there as well.

A 15-20mps wind will hit Turkestan region.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will increase to 18-23mps.

Fog and ice slick are predicted for Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.