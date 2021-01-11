Snow and rain forecast for west and northwest of Kazakhstan on Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Atlantic cyclone with a plenty of moisture and warmth is to bring rises in temperature, snow to the north as well as in places to the center, and precipitation as rain and snow to the western and northwestern parts of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Fog, strong wind, blizzard, and ice slick are to hit some areas of the country.

On January 11, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions are to brace for occasional fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, which is to gust up to 23-28mps in the north of Akmola region.

Blizzard, fog, and wind at 15-20mps are to hit Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions here and there.

Occasional fog and 15-22mps wind are in store for Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions are to brace for occasional fog and ice slick. Blizzard is also predicted for Aktobe region.

Fog is to coat some places of Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect in places blizzard and 15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps.