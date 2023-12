NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to dace today weather without precipitations while the country‘s north, northwest and east are to observe snow and rain, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions are to wake up to foggy streets. Ice slick is expected to grip North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay and Akmola region in the nighttime.