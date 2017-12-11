  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snow and strong winds in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

    07:35, 11 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage on Monday will cause precipitation (mostly snow) on most of the country's territory, with the exception of the south and south-western parts without. Forecasters also warn of fog, ice, winds strengthening and snowstorms.

    According to the Met Office, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s gusting up to 23-28 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

    On Monday Zhambyl region will see strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, ice, and patchy fog.

    Fog will blanket Kostanay and North-Kazakhstan regions. Winds here are expected to reach 15-20 m/s, causing snowstorms in North Kazakhstan region.

    Patchy fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Karaganda region.

    Fog, ice, and snowstorms are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

    In Pavlodar region, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will cause snowstorms in some places.

    Kazahydromet warns of fog in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. Roads in Almaty region will be icy.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!