Snow, blizzard and fog expected in Kazakhstan on November 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, mostly snow, blizzard, fog, ice slick and strong wind will rule the day in most regions of the country on November 15, Kazhydromet informs.

Strong wind and fog are forecast for Zhambyl region.

Fog and strong wind are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Strong wind is expected in South Kazakhstan region today.

Fog, ice slick and strong wind are forecast for Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and strong wind are forecast for Akmola region.

Blizzard, fog, ice slick and strong wind are expected in Kostanay region today.

North Kazakhstan region will have strong wind and fog in spots.

Ice slick and strong wind are expected in Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

Fog, ice slick and strong wind are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

Fog in spots and ice slick are expected in Aktobe as well.